The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-4) host the Minnesota Wild (16-13-4), who have won four straight, on Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

In the last 10 games for the Jets, their offense has put up 35 goals while their defense has allowed 19 (they have a 7-1-2 record in those games). In 25 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with three goals (12.0% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Jets 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-135)

Jets (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Wild Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 2-4-6 in overtime matchups as part of a 20-9-4 overall record.

In the 10 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-3-3 record (good for 11 points).

In the four games this season the Jets recorded only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Winnipeg has finished 1-3-2 in the six games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering four points).

The Jets have scored at least three goals 22 times, and are 19-2-1 in those games (to register 39 points).

In the 10 games when Winnipeg has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 12 points after finishing 6-4-0.

In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 10-7-4 (24 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 10-2-0 to record 20 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.12 16th 2nd 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.15 16th 13th 31.3 Shots 30.2 17th 6th 28.7 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 23rd 17.48% Power Play % 17.86% 22nd 26th 75.51% Penalty Kill % 71.79% 31st

Jets vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

