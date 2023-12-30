Jets vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 30
The Minnesota Wild (16-13-4) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they play the Winnipeg Jets (20-9-4) on the road on Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.
In the past 10 contests, the Jets are 7-1-2 while totaling 35 goals against 19 goals conceded. On 25 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (12.0%).
Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.
Jets vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Jets 4, Wild 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets are 2-4-6 in overtime games as part of a 20-9-4 overall record.
- Winnipeg is 4-3-3 (11 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Jets scored only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.
- Winnipeg has finished 1-3-2 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering four points).
- The Jets are 19-2-1 in the 22 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 39 points).
- In the 10 games when Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 6-4-0 record (12 points).
- In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 10-7-4 (24 points).
- The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Jets went 10-2-0 in those matchups (20 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|11th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3.12
|15th
|2nd
|2.52
|Goals Allowed
|3.15
|17th
|13th
|31.3
|Shots
|30.2
|17th
|6th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|30.3
|15th
|24th
|17.48%
|Power Play %
|17.86%
|22nd
|26th
|75.51%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.79%
|32nd
Jets vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
