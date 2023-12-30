Saturday's NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets (20-9-4) and the Minnesota Wild (16-13-4) at Canada Life Centre sees the Jets as home favorites (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Wild (+115). The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs Wild Additional Info

Jets vs. Wild Betting Trends

Minnesota and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 19 of 33 games this season.

The Jets are 13-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Wild have secured an upset victory in three, or 21.4%, of the 14 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Winnipeg is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Minnesota is 1-4 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 4-4-2 6.0 3.50 1.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.50 1.90 3 12.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 4-5-1 6.3 2.90 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.90 2.40 4 14.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 4-0 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.