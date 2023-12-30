The Winnipeg Jets will host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, December 30, with the Wild having won four consecutive games.

You can watch along on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI to see the Jets meet the Wild.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs Wild Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 83 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.

The Jets' 110 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 33 12 24 36 9 20 50.5% Joshua Morrissey 33 6 23 29 27 19 - Kyle Connor 26 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Nikolaj Ehlers 33 11 15 26 16 14 20% Cole Perfetti 33 10 11 21 5 11 33.3%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild concede 3.2 goals per game (104 in total), 12th in the NHL.

With 103 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players