How to Watch the Jets vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets will host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, December 30, with the Wild having won four consecutive games.
You can watch along on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI to see the Jets meet the Wild.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets vs Wild Additional Info
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 83 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
- The Jets' 110 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|33
|12
|24
|36
|9
|20
|50.5%
|Joshua Morrissey
|33
|6
|23
|29
|27
|19
|-
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|33
|11
|15
|26
|16
|14
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|33
|10
|11
|21
|5
|11
|33.3%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild concede 3.2 goals per game (104 in total), 12th in the NHL.
- With 103 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Wild are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|33
|13
|20
|33
|36
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|33
|15
|10
|25
|8
|16
|49.3%
|Marco Rossi
|33
|11
|11
|22
|11
|12
|40.6%
|Matthew Boldy
|26
|10
|10
|20
|20
|22
|35.3%
