Player props are listed for Mark Scheifele and Kirill Kaprizov, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets host the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Scheifele has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, with 36 points in 33 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 22 0 2 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 1 0 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 1

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 23 assists to total 29 points (0.9 per game).

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Bruins Dec. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 0 1 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 1 1 4 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 0

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Kaprizov drives the offense for Minnesota with 33 points (1.0 per game), with 13 goals and 20 assists in 33 games (playing 21:16 per game).

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 27 1 1 2 6 vs. Bruins Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 21 1 2 3 2 at Bruins Dec. 19 2 0 2 7 at Penguins Dec. 18 0 1 1 3

