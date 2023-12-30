Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Wild on December 30, 2023
Player props are listed for Mark Scheifele and Kirill Kaprizov, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets host the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jets vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Wild Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Scheifele has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, with 36 points in 33 games.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 22
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 23 assists to total 29 points (0.9 per game).
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Kaprizov drives the offense for Minnesota with 33 points (1.0 per game), with 13 goals and 20 assists in 33 games (playing 21:16 per game).
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 21
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Bruins
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Penguins
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.