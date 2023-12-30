Jets vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (16-13-4) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they face the Winnipeg Jets (20-9-4) on the road on Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jets vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-135)
|Wild (+115)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets are 13-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Winnipeg has a record of 10-5 (winning 66.7%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- In 18 games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Jets vs Wild Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs. Wild Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|110 (15th)
|Goals
|103 (20th)
|83 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|104 (12th)
|18 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|20 (22nd)
|24 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|33 (32nd)
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Winnipeg has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.
- Four of Winnipeg's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Jets and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.
- The Jets are ranked 15th in the league with 110 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Jets have allowed the second-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 83 (2.5 per game).
- With a +27 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.