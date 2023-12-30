The Minnesota Wild (16-13-4) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they face the Winnipeg Jets (20-9-4) on the road on Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

Jets vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-135) Wild (+115) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets are 13-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Winnipeg has a record of 10-5 (winning 66.7%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 57.4%.

In 18 games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Jets vs Wild Additional Info

Jets vs. Wild Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 110 (15th) Goals 103 (20th) 83 (2nd) Goals Allowed 104 (12th) 18 (23rd) Power Play Goals 20 (22nd) 24 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 33 (32nd)

Jets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Winnipeg has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

Four of Winnipeg's last 10 games hit the over.

The Jets and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.

The Jets are ranked 15th in the league with 110 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Jets have allowed the second-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 83 (2.5 per game).

With a +27 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.

