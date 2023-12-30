Keep an eye on Mark Scheifele and Kirill Kaprizov in particular on Saturday, when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Wild Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Scheifele is one of Winnipeg's top contributors with 36 points. He has scored 12 goals and picked up 24 assists this season.

Through 33 games, Joshua Morrissey has scored six goals and picked up 23 assists.

Kyle Connor has posted 17 goals and 12 assists for Winnipeg.

Laurent Brossoit (4-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.5 on the season. His .911% save percentage ranks 21st in the NHL.

Wild Players to Watch

Kaprizov is a leading scorer for Minnesota, with 33 points this season, as he has recorded 13 goals and 20 assists in 33 games.

Mats Zuccarello is a top contributor for Minnesota, with 28 total points this season. In 28 games, he has netted six goals and provided 22 assists.

This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has 15 goals and 10 assists for Winnipeg.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has a record of 6-5-2 in 13 games this season, conceding 41 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 341 saves and an .893 save percentage, 51st in the league.

Jets vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.12 15th 2nd 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.15 17th 13th 31.3 Shots 30.2 17th 6th 28.7 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 24th 17.48% Power Play % 17.86% 22nd 26th 75.51% Penalty Kill % 71.79% 32nd

