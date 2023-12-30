The Winnipeg Jets, Gabriel Vilardi included, will play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Vilardi's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

Vilardi has averaged 16:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Vilardi has scored a goal in six of 15 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Vilardi has a point in eight games this year (out of 15), including multiple points four times.

Vilardi has an assist in five of 15 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Vilardi goes over his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Vilardi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 15 Games 3 15 Points 3 7 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.