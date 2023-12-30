For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Gabriel Vilardi a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Vilardi stats and insights

Vilardi has scored in six of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Vilardi has picked up one assist on the power play.

Vilardi's shooting percentage is 16.3%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Vilardi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 19:19 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 15:38 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 21:15 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:47 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 4 1 3 16:52 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:55 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 19:43 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:39 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 2-1

Jets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

