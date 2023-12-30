Will Gabriel Vilardi Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 30?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Gabriel Vilardi a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Gabriel Vilardi score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Vilardi stats and insights
- Vilardi has scored in six of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Vilardi has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Vilardi's shooting percentage is 16.3%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Vilardi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|19:19
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|15:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|21:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|4
|1
|3
|16:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Home
|W 2-1
Jets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
