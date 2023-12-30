Will Dylan Samberg Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 30?
In the upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Dylan Samberg to find the back of the net for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Samberg stats and insights
- Samberg is yet to score through 33 games this season.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Samberg has no points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Samberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:26
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|14:52
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 2-1
Jets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
