Will Dylan DeMelo Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 30?
Will Dylan DeMelo light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
DeMelo stats and insights
- In one of 33 games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- DeMelo's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
DeMelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:01
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|25:41
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|W 2-1
Jets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
