Will Dylan DeMelo light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

  • In one of 33 games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • DeMelo's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

DeMelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:01 Away L 2-1 OT
12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:39 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 25:54 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:41 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:21 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:39 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 2-1

Jets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

