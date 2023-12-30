Dickey County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Dickey County, North Dakota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Dickey County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maple Valley High School at Ellendale High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Ellendale, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
