Will Connor Dewar Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30?
On Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Connor Dewar going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Dewar stats and insights
- In four of 33 games this season, Dewar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
- Dewar has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 83 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Dewar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:01
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Away
|L 2-0
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
