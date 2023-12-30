Cole Perfetti and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Looking to bet on Perfetti's props? Here is some information to help you.

Cole Perfetti vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Perfetti has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 14:31 on the ice per game.

Perfetti has a goal in 10 games this season through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Perfetti has a point in 19 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Perfetti has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 33 Games 2 21 Points 0 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

