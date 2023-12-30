The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is set for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Brenden Dillon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

  • Dillon has scored in four of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • Dillon has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Dillon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 2-1 OT
12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:02 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:15 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:56 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:47 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:07 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:30 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 2-1

Jets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

