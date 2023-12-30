In the upcoming matchup versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

Jonsson-Fjallby has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Jonsson-Fjallby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:39 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 10:47 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:18 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:11 Away W 4-2 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:40 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:52 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:19 Home L 2-0

Jets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

