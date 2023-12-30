The Winnipeg Jets, with Alex Iafallo, take the ice Saturday versus the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Iafallo in the Jets-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Alex Iafallo vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo has averaged 16:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Iafallo has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Iafallo has a point in eight of 33 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Iafallo has an assist in six of 33 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Iafallo's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Iafallo has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 33 Games 2 15 Points 2 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

