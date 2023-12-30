The Winnipeg Jets, Adam Lowry included, will play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Lowry available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Adam Lowry vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Lowry has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 15:50 on the ice per game.

Lowry has scored a goal in five of 33 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lowry has recorded a point in a game 13 times this year over 33 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Lowry has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Lowry goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lowry going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Lowry Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 33 Games 4 15 Points 1 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

