Ward County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ward County, North Dakota, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Ward County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thompson High School at Des Lacs-Burlington High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Des Lacs, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Des Lacs-Burlington High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Des Lacs, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Des Lacs-Burlington High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Thompson, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
