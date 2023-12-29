The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) host the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) in a matchup of Summit League teams at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The Fightin' Hawks are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Dakota -1.5 137.5

North Dakota Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 137.5 points six times.

North Dakota has an average point total of 144.7 in its games this year, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Fightin' Hawks' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

St. Thomas sports a 5-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-4-0 mark from North Dakota.

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota 6 75% 75.2 147.7 69.5 132 147.1 St. Thomas 2 22.2% 72.5 147.7 62.5 132 135.3

Additional North Dakota Insights & Trends

North Dakota compiled an 11-6-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Fightin' Hawks score 12.7 more points per game (75.2) than the Tommies give up (62.5).

North Dakota is 4-2 against the spread and 8-3 overall when scoring more than 62.5 points.

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota 4-4-0 1-1 3-5-0 St. Thomas 5-4-0 4-0 2-7-0

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Home/Away Splits

North Dakota St. Thomas 4-1 Home Record 5-0 2-4 Away Record 2-4 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-1-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.