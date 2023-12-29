The South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Scheels Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network. The point total in the matchup is set at 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Scheels Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Dakota State -9.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota State Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points three times.

North Dakota State has had an average of 147.1 points in its games this season, 6.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Bison have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

North Dakota State has covered less often than South Dakota this season, tallying an ATS record of 3-4-0, compared to the 4-4-0 record of South Dakota.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota State 3 42.9% 76.8 156 70.3 145.8 139.5 South Dakota 4 44.4% 79.2 156 75.5 145.8 145.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Dakota State Insights & Trends

North Dakota State covered 12 times in 18 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The Bison put up 76.8 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 75.5 the Coyotes allow.

North Dakota State has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when putting up more than 75.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota State 3-4-0 0-0 6-1-0 South Dakota 4-4-0 0-1 5-4-0

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits

North Dakota State South Dakota 5-0 Home Record 4-1 2-5 Away Record 1-4 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 92.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.6 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.0 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 5-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.