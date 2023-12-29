The South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV: Summit League Network

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Coyotes have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

North Dakota State has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Bison are the 148th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes rank 20th.

The 76.8 points per game the Bison put up are only 1.3 more points than the Coyotes allow (75.5).

North Dakota State is 7-0 when scoring more than 75.5 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

At home, North Dakota State is posting 23.7 more points per game (92.6) than it is in road games (68.9).

The Bison are giving up 59.4 points per game this year at home, which is 19.0 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (78.4).

Looking at three-point shooting, North Dakota State has performed better at home this season, averaging 11.2 threes per game with a 39.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

