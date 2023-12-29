Friday's game at Scheels Center has the North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) going head to head against the South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on December 29. Our computer prediction projects a 80-71 victory for North Dakota State, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Scheels Center

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 80, South Dakota 71

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. South Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota State (-8.1)

North Dakota State (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

North Dakota State has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while South Dakota is 4-4-0. The Bison have gone over the point total in six games, while Coyotes games have gone over five times. North Dakota State is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall over its last 10 games, while South Dakota has gone 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 76.8 points per game to rank 130th in college basketball while allowing 70.3 per outing to rank 163rd in college basketball) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.

North Dakota State pulls down 37.4 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 33.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.3 boards per game.

North Dakota State connects on 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (144th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Bison's 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 90th in college basketball, and the 91.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 228th in college basketball.

North Dakota State has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (56th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.2 (321st in college basketball).

