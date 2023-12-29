Summit League opponents battle when the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) welcome in the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV: CBS Sports Network

North Dakota Stats Insights

The Fightin' Hawks make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Tommies have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

In games North Dakota shoots better than 42.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Fightin' Hawks are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies rank 313th.

The Fightin' Hawks put up 75.2 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 62.5 the Tommies give up.

North Dakota is 8-3 when scoring more than 62.5 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

North Dakota scores 84.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 16.3 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Fightin' Hawks are ceding 15.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than when playing on the road (76.3).

Looking at three-pointers, North Dakota has played better when playing at home this year, sinking 9 treys per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage on the road.

