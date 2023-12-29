How to Watch North Dakota vs. St. Thomas on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Summit League opponents battle when the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) welcome in the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- South Dakota vs North Dakota State (8:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Oral Roberts vs UMKC (8:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Denver vs Omaha (8:00 PM ET | December 29)
North Dakota Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Hawks make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Tommies have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- In games North Dakota shoots better than 42.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Fightin' Hawks are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies rank 313th.
- The Fightin' Hawks put up 75.2 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 62.5 the Tommies give up.
- North Dakota is 8-3 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- North Dakota scores 84.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 16.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Fightin' Hawks are ceding 15.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than when playing on the road (76.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, North Dakota has played better when playing at home this year, sinking 9 treys per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Waldorf
|W 87-36
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|W 79-62
|Burns Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 83-75
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/31/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|-
|Frost Arena
|1/3/2024
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.