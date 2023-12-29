Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Cass County, North Dakota today? We've got what you need.

Cass County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kindred High School at Turtle Mountain Community High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 29

Location: Belcourt, ND

Belcourt, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Nedrose High School at Northern Cass High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 29

Location: Carrington, ND

Carrington, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Kindred High School at Killdeer High School