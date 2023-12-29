Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Bowman County, North Dakota? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Bowman County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LaMoure High School at Bowman County High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 29

2:00 PM MT on December 29 Location: Bowman, ND

Bowman, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bowman County High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 29

5:00 PM MT on December 29 Location: Bowman, ND

Bowman, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

