Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Traill County, North Dakota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Traill County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hillsboro High School at Sargent County Bulldogs Coop