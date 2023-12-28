Player props are available for Karl-Anthony Towns and Luka Doncic, among others, when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Towns has racked up 22 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has collected 9.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet in Thursday's game (9.5).

Towns' year-long assist average -- 2.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Towns' 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -139) 9.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -139)

The 33.7 points Doncic scores per game are 2.8 less than his over/under on Thursday.

His rebounding average -- 8.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Doncic averages 9.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Doncic's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.

