The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) are favored (by 9.5 points) to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSNX and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -9.5 228.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

In 10 of 29 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 228.5 points.

Minnesota has had an average of 220.6 points in its games this season, 7.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Timberwolves have gone 16-13-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota has been the favorite in 20 games this season and won 18 (90%) of those contests.

Minnesota has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The Timberwolves have a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 10 34.5% 113.3 232.3 107.3 224.9 222.9 Mavericks 23 74.2% 119 232.3 117.6 224.9 233.7

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed better at home, covering eight times in 13 home games, and eight times in 16 road games.

The 113.3 points per game the Timberwolves score are just 4.3 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (117.6).

When Minnesota scores more than 117.6 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 16-13 2-2 16-13 Mavericks 16-15 0-0 19-12

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Timberwolves Mavericks 113.3 Points Scored (PG) 119 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-10 9-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-8 107.3 Points Allowed (PG) 117.6 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 16-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-3 21-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-3

