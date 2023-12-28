Mountrail County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Mountrail County, North Dakota is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mountrail County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northern Cass High School at Stanley High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Carrington, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.