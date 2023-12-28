McLean County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in McLean County, North Dakota is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Wilton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Wilton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washburn High School at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 28
- Location: Elgin, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washburn High School at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Elgin, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenburn High School at Underwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Glenburn, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
