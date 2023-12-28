High school basketball competition in McLean County, North Dakota is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McLean County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Wilton High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28

5:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Wilton, ND

Wilton, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Washburn High School at Grant County High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 28

4:00 PM MT on December 28 Location: Elgin, ND

Elgin, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Washburn High School at Grant County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 28

6:30 PM CT on December 28 Location: Elgin, ND

Elgin, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenburn High School at Underwood High School