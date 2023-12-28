The Dallas Mavericks (18-13) meet Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, December 28 tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX and BSSW
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Tim Hardaway Jr.
Total Fantasy Pts 1054.4 675.6
Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.7 24.1
Fantasy Rank 26 102

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

  • Towns' numbers on the season are 22 points, 2.9 assists and 9.4 boards per game.
  • The Timberwolves average 113.3 points per game (20th in the league) while allowing 107.3 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +172 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by six points per game.
  • Minnesota wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It collects 44.6 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the league, while its opponents grab 40.8 per contest.
  • The Timberwolves knock down 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 37.9% from deep while their opponents hit 33.7% from long range.
  • Minnesota and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The T-Wolves commit 14.3 per game (24th in the league) and force 13.4 (14th in NBA action).

Tim Hardaway Jr. & the Mavericks

  • Tim Hardaway Jr. provides the Mavericks 17.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.
  • The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +44 scoring differential overall. They put up 119 points per game (seventh in NBA) and give up 117.6 per contest (21st in league).
  • The 42.2 rebounds per game Dallas accumulates rank 24th in the league, 4.4 fewer than the 46.6 its opponents grab.
  • The Mavericks hit 15.5 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 36.6% from deep (15th in NBA). They are making 2.4 more threes than their opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.
  • Dallas has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (first in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Tim Hardaway Jr.
Plus/Minus Per Game 5.5 0.4
Usage Percentage 26.8% 24.4%
True Shooting Pct 62.9% 54.9%
Total Rebound Pct 15.9% 6.9%
Assist Pct 14.4% 7.7%

