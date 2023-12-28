The Kansas State Wildcats and the NC State Wolfpack play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 28, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS by compiling 446.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 59th (370.3 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, NC State is compiling 346.3 total yards per game (97th-ranked). It ranks 26th in the FBS defensively (323.5 total yards given up per game).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Kansas State vs. NC State Key Statistics

Kansas State NC State 446.3 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (100th) 370.3 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.5 (13th) 199.9 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.1 (78th) 246.4 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (100th) 11 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (29th) 22 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (10th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has compiled 2,643 yards (220.3 ypg) on 219-of-358 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 354 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

DJ Giddens has 1,075 rushing yards on 195 carries with nine touchdowns. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 286 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 125 times for 651 yards (54.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott's team-leading 676 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 75 targets) with six touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has put together a 589-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 53 passes on 82 targets.

Jayce Brown has a total of 385 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 22 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 1,619 passing yards (134.9 per game) while completing 62.4% of his passes. He's tossed 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 544 yards (45.3 ypg) on 126 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Kevin Concepcion is a key figure in this offense, with 297 rushing yards on 38 carries and 767 receiving yards (63.9 per game) on 64 catches with 10 touchdowns

Keyon Lesane has 28 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 247 yards (20.6 yards per game) this year.

Bradley Rozner's 27 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas State or NC State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.