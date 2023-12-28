Grand Forks County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Grand Forks County, North Dakota, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bismarck Legacy High School at Grand Forks Red River High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Enderlin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Enderlin, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
