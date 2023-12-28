If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Grand Forks County, North Dakota, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bismarck Legacy High School at Grand Forks Red River High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 28

4:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Enderlin High School