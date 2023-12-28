Dickey County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Dickey County, North Dakota today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickey County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ellendale High School at Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Lisbon, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
