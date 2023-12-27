Wednesday's NHL offering includes an outing between the favored Minnesota Wild (15-13-4, -150 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Detroit Red Wings (16-14-4, +125 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Wild Moneyline Red Wings Moneyline Total BetMGM -150 +125 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 20 of 34 games this season.

The Wild are 9-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 23 games this season, with 10 upset wins (43.5%).

Minnesota is 3-1 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Detroit has won four of its 13 games when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 4-5-1 6.2 2.8 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.8 2.3 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-6 6-4-0 6.4 2.9 4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.9 4 6 16.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

