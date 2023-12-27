The West Virginia Mountaineers and the North Carolina Tar Heels meet for the Duke's Mayo Bowl on December 27, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

West Virginia is totaling 31.6 points per game on offense (40th in the FBS), and ranks 77th on defense with 27.5 points allowed per game. North Carolina's offense has been dominant, posting 36.6 points per contest (16th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 72nd by giving up 27.1 points per game.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

West Virginia North Carolina 438.2 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503.9 (12th) 384.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.2 (82nd) 234.3 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (18th) 203.8 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.8 (8th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (32nd) 13 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (35th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has racked up 2,178 yards (181.5 ypg) on 135-of-254 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 708 rushing yards (59 ypg) on 111 carries while scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground.

CJ Donaldson has racked up 798 yards on 171 carries while finding paydirt 11 times as a runner.

This season, Jahiem White has carried the ball 97 times for 792 yards (66 per game) and three touchdowns.

Devin Carter's 501 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has collected 27 catches and two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has caught 33 passes while averaging 34.3 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Hudson Clement has hauled in 17 grabs for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,608 yards (300.7 ypg) to lead North Carolina, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 449 yards (37.4 ypg) on 112 carries with nine touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has rushed 234 times for 1,442 yards, with 15 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown.

Devontez Walker leads his squad with 699 receiving yards on 41 receptions with seven touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has 42 receptions (on 63 targets) for a total of 658 yards (54.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Bryson Nesbit's 41 catches (on 62 targets) have netted him 585 yards (48.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

