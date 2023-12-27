The Winnipeg Jets, including Vladislav Namestnikov, are in action Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Namestnikov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Vladislav Namestnikov vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Namestnikov Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Namestnikov has averaged 13:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +15.

In three of 29 games this season, Namestnikov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 29 games this season, Namestnikov has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Namestnikov has an assist in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Namestnikov hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Namestnikov has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Namestnikov Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 29 Games 2 15 Points 0 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

