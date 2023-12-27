For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Vladislav Namestnikov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

Namestnikov has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 122 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:50 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:31 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:01 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:34 Away W 4-2 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 2-0 11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 3-2

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

