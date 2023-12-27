Nino Niederreiter will be among those in action Wednesday when his Winnipeg Jets face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Does a wager on Niederreiter intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter has averaged 15:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Niederreiter has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 32 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Niederreiter has a point in 13 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Niederreiter has an assist in nine of 32 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Niederreiter hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Niederreiter has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 2 20 Points 1 10 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

