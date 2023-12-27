Can we count on Nino Niederreiter scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

  • Niederreiter has scored in seven of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Niederreiter has scored three goals on the power play.
  • Niederreiter's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 122 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Bruins 3 2 1 15:47 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:23 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 3-1

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

