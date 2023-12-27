Nikolaj Ehlers will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks meet at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Prop bets for Ehlers are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers has averaged 16:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +16).

Ehlers has scored a goal in a game nine times this season over 32 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Ehlers has a point in 18 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 13 of 32 games this season, Ehlers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Ehlers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-42) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 2 26 Points 2 11 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

