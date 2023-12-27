When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Neal Pionk score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pionk stats and insights

  • In two of 32 games this season, Pionk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Pionk has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 122 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pionk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:57 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:43 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:54 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:10 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:32 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.