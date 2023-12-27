Will Neal Pionk Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 27?
When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Neal Pionk score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pionk stats and insights
- In two of 32 games this season, Pionk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Pionk has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 122 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pionk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|20:57
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:52
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:32
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.