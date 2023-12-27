Will Nate Schmidt Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 27?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Nate Schmidt a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmidt stats and insights
- Schmidt is yet to score through 26 games this season.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Schmidt has picked up one assist on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 122 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Schmidt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/26/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Away
|W 3-0
Jets vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
