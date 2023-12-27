For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Nate Schmidt a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmidt stats and insights

  • Schmidt is yet to score through 26 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Schmidt has picked up one assist on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 122 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Schmidt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:33 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 2-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 3-0

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

