Will Mason Appleton score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Appleton stats and insights

In six of 32 games this season, Appleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Appleton has zero points on the power play.

Appleton's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 122 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Appleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:11 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:29 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 12:41 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:32 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 3-1

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

