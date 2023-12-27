The Winnipeg Jets, including Mark Scheifele, take the ice Wednesday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Scheifele's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

Scheifele's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:50 per game on the ice, is +14.

Scheifele has scored a goal in 11 of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 23 of 32 games this season, Scheifele has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Scheifele has an assist in 16 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Scheifele's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Scheifele having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 122 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 5 36 Points 4 12 Goals 3 24 Assists 1

