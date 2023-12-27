For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mark Scheifele a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Scheifele stats and insights

  • Scheifele has scored in 11 of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (three shots).
  • On the power play, Scheifele has accumulated four goals and five assists.
  • Scheifele's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 122 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 19:09 Home W 5-1
12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 5-2
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:19 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:53 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 3 2 1 18:48 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 23:45 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:55 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:37 Home W 3-1

Jets vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

