The Minnesota Wild, including Kirill Kaprizov, are in action Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kaprizov's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

Kaprizov's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:18 per game on the ice, is +1.

Kaprizov has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kaprizov has a point in 20 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points eight times.

Kaprizov has an assist in 15 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 60.6% of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 32 Games 3 31 Points 3 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 2

