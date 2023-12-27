Joshua Morrissey will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks play on Wednesday at United Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Morrissey? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Morrissey has a plus-minus rating of +21, while averaging 24:25 on the ice per game.

Morrissey has a goal in six games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Morrissey has a point in 18 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points nine times.

Morrissey has an assist in 16 of 32 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Morrissey goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Morrissey going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 5 29 Points 10 6 Goals 2 23 Assists 8

