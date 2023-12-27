Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Blackhawks on December 27, 2023
Player prop bet options for Mark Scheifele, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Scheifele has been a top contributor on Winnipeg this season, with 36 points in 32 games.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 22
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Kings
|Dec. 13
|2
|1
|3
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 23 assists to total 29 points (0.9 per game).
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Kings
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Bedard's 30 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has 13 goals and 17 assists in 33 games.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Kraken
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Philipp Kurashev has racked up 20 points this season, with six goals and 14 assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Kraken
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.