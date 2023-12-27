Player prop bet options for Mark Scheifele, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Scheifele has been a top contributor on Winnipeg this season, with 36 points in 32 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 22 0 2 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 1 0 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 1 at Kings Dec. 13 2 1 3 4

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Joshua Morrissey has six goals and 23 assists to total 29 points (0.9 per game).

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 0 1 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 1 1 4 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 0 at Kings Dec. 13 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Bedard's 30 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has 13 goals and 17 assists in 33 games.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 2 2 6 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Philipp Kurashev has racked up 20 points this season, with six goals and 14 assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 23 0 2 2 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 1

